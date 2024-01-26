H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to achieving a more sustainable future.

In a statement marking the first International Day on Clean Energy, which was declared today by the UN General Assembly, the UAE's top diplomat said, "As a partner in facilitating the declaration of the International Day on Clean Energy in cooperation with Panama, the UAE remains committed to bringing about a more sustainable future."

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah added that the UAE will continue to work with other countries to achieve a just energy transition and adopt innovative solutions to combat climate change.