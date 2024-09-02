CAIRO - Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, has reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening Arab cooperation and pushing it towards greater economic advancement.

He also emphasised the country's dedication to fostering collaborative efforts among Arab nations to ensure sustainable economic growth across the region.

His remarks came today during the opening of the 114th regular session of the Arab Economic and Social Council (AESC) at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

Al Kait noted that the topics under consideration would help chart a course for more effective Arab collaboration, tapping into the region's rich resources and potential.

The two-day meeting will focus on key areas, including the economic and social files to be presented at the upcoming Arab League Summit in Baghdad in 2025.

The meeting will also discuss the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and developments in the Arab Customs Union, alongside challenges and opportunities in enhancing intra-Arab trade and investment. Additionally, the committee will review proposals to strengthen cooperation in sectors like tourism, antiquities, and space research, among others.

Al Kait underscored the importance of these discussions in aligning member states' economic strategies and turning Arab nations into influential economic players on the global stage. He called for ongoing efforts to build on these initiatives, highlighting the need for innovative approaches that align with the Arab League's broader objectives.



