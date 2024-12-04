The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) stated that the UAE is a global hub for the new economy, boasting an active and highly competitive economy, flexible and productive human capital, and an advanced innovation-driven environment shaping the future.

The UAE has emerged as one of the world's most prosperous societies, featuring an integrated social system, a nurturing and empowering community, and advanced education throughout life, the centre stated in a report marking the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

The UAE is also a major supporter of international cooperation as a global force for growth, stability and the global agenda of environmental sustainability and a leading ecosystem.

GCC-Stat stated that the UAE has a forward-looking, results-oriented government that upholds the rule of law, human rights and dignity, and has developed an interconnected and technologically advanced infrastructure.

The report highlighted the country's achievements in various fields and levels, as the indicators translate the UAE's affirmation that sustainable development is at the centre of its vision and future ambitions. The 'We the UAE 2031' vision reflects the country's ambitious aspirations towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

GCC-Stat highlights the UAE's remarkable progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators. These include high rates of medically supervised births, widespread access to basic services and drinking water, near-universal access to electricity, extensive adoption of disaster risk reduction strategies by local governments, increased participation in organised pre-school education, and a high percentage of children under five with registered births in the civil registration offices.

It also ranks first globally in both the Global Trade Indicators 2024 and Maritime Protection/Wastewater Reuse/Net Carbon Flows 2024 as well as Competitiveness in Green Hydrogen Production and fourth globally in Economic Performance 2024.

The country also ranks first in the Arab world in the Human Development Index 2024, Best Performing Education Systems 2024, and Gender Inequality Index 2024.

The report noted that sustainable development is at the centre of the country's vision and future ambitions.