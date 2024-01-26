The UAE jumped four places to rank fourth globally in infrastructure quality in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 2023 competitiveness report.

The country has invested more than AED 13 billion in the past 10 years to develop and implement 258 vital projects, the UAE government media office said in a post on social messaging platform X.

Another AED 9 billion ($2.45 billion) will be invested to develop 127 projects over the next five years, it added.

In October 2023, the UAE Cabinet approved the federal budget 2024-2026 roadmap, with a total value of AED192 billion.

Around AED2.6 billion, or four percent of the total general budget, was allocated to infrastructure and economic resources.

