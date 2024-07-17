ABU DHABI: His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, arrived in the United Arab Emirates today at the start of a two-day state visit.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the welcoming reception for His Excellency and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to welcome the Indonesian President were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Head of Honorary Mission accompanying the Indonesian President; and Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia.

As the aircraft carrying President Widodo entered UAE airspace, it was met by several UAE Airforce jets in a gesture of respect for the distinguished guest. The squadron leader sought permission from His Excellency to accompany him to the Presidential Airport, warmly welcoming him to his second home, the United Arab Emirates.