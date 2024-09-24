WASHINGTON: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Vice President Kamala Harris met today at the White House to discuss the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States.

Taking place as part of the UAE President’s official visit to the US, the talks reviewed the significant progress witnessed in bilateral relations in recent years, and explored opportunities for further collaboration in the economy, trade and investment, technology, energy, climate action and other fields.

His Highness and Vice President Harris discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. His Highness reiterated the UAE’s firm belief that regional stability is in the best interest of all, and he stressed the critical need for all parties to pursue a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, to ensure progress for the people of the region.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the role played by the Vice President in recent years to strengthen UAE-US relations and enhance cooperation in addressing global issues such as energy security, climate change, and sustainable development.

Both sides expressed their confidence that UAE-US relations will continue to flourish, driven by a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in line with the shared values and ambitions of both nations.