AL AIN - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is in the UAE on a fraternal visit.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Rawdha in Al Ain, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed warmly received the Saudi Crown Prince, describing the UAE as his second home. The two sides engaged in cordial discussions reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

The Crown Prince extended his congratulations to the UAE President on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, expressing his hopes for further development and success for the UAE and its people.

The discussions also explored the enduring fraternal ties between the two countries and opportunities for further development under their special strategic partnership.

The two sides emphasised the importance of strengthening Gulf cooperation, reiterating their shared commitment to advancing joint Gulf efforts and reinforcing the region’s security and stability. They also underlined the importance of fostering Arab cooperation in light of the complex challenges facing the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed the latest regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the Middle East. They underscored the need for concerted efforts to maintain regional stability and prevent the region descending into new crises that could threaten its security. The two sides stressed the importance of pursuing a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, ensuring stability and security for all.

The UAE President hosted a dinner in honour of the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Al Ain earlier in the day, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence, and His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed headed the welcoming committee at the airport.

Also in attendance were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.