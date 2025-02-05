ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the call, they discussed the strong fraternal ties between their countries and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in light of their close strategic relations. They also examined opportunities to further strengthen these ties in a way that serves the aspirations of their peoples for continued development and prosperity.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international developments, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East. They emphasised the importance of joint efforts to maintain regional stability and advance a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring security and stability for all nations and peoples of the region.