President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to discuss the strong ties between the two countries and the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Qatari territory.

The meeting took place at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, during His Highness’ fraternal visit to Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

He stressed that the criminal attack constituted a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten the region’s security, stability, and prospects for peace.

His Highness also praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to promote peace and stability in the region.

The UAE President was accompanied by a delegation that included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and a number of senior officials.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed departed from Hamad International Airport, where he was bid farewell by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.