President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, at the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan, including ways to enhance ties in fields that serve the prosperity of both countries and peoples. The two sides also reviewed various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting covered topics on the COP28 agenda and the importance of the conference in enhancing international action to combat the global impact of climate change.

During the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan expressed his appreciation for the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in his speech at the World Climate Action Summit regarding the establishment of a US$30 billion fund for global climate solutions, noting that this initiative will bolster international climate action for the benefit of humanity.