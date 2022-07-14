ABU DHABI - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has lauded the speech of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which he affirmed that empowering people of the UAE is the nation's top priority and basis of its future plans.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "I have the honour to express my pride for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he represents a source of inspiration for all of us. It was my pleasure, as well as all Emiratis, to listen to the historic speech of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We feel pride at His Highness' attention to empowering Emiratis, his tireless and dedicated work to improve wellness of life, prosperity not only for the UAE, and the region, but also for the whole world.

"We are proud that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is following the steps, legacy and wisdom of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as he leads journey of the homeland and sustaining the principles of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," he added.

"We feel pride at His Highness great keenness on building capacity of all Emiratis and preparing them to contribute to serving their community, not only that, but shaping the present and the future of the UAE. We feel proud of his continuous affirmation on the importance of continuing the tremendous accomplishments to achieve progress and prosperity.

"The wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed mirrors a smart harmony between preserving the national identity and achieving the overall development and sticking to our rooted values and smart opening to the world, which made the UAE a pioneering hub that represents a wonderful model of balanced and sustainable development," Sheikh Nahyan noted.

"We feel proud that our country has a pioneering stature globally due to its unwavering stance to support issues of justice and peace everywhere. Today, we are all united behind this wise leader, we renew our pledge and loyalty to him and promise that we will be ready to shoulder our responsibilities in light of our wise leadership.

We congratulate the UAE on the presidency of His highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and wish him further prosperity and pride," he concluded.