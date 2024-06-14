UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Italy today for a working visit to participate in the G7 Summit session on artificial intelligence and energy.

His Highness' participation follows an invitation from Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, whose country is hosting the summit. This engagement underscores the UAE’s commitment to contributing to efforts that aim to strengthen dialogue and international cooperation in addressing shared global challenges, ultimately working towards a better and more prosperous future for coming generations.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, Abdulla Ali AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Italy.