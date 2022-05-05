ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that the 6th of May, 1976, the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, was a turning point and key milestone in the UAE's journey.

The full text of the President's statement is as follows: My sons, the commanders, officers and soldiers of our valiant Armed Forces, peace be upon you. The 6th of May, 1976, was a turning point and a critical milestone in the UAE's journey.

On this historic day, the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces under one flag and one leadership was issued, embodying the aspirations of our people to have a modern and advanced military force that safeguards the country's sovereignty and independence, strengthens its security and stability, and reinforces the values of patriotism.

This decision embodies the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Founding Leaders, Rulers of the Emirates, as well as their determination to establish the pillars of the Union and support its journey, while fully aware that achieving power, resilience and development requires a strong, unified, highly efficient and well-equipped army. Since their unification, the country's Armed Forces have remained the trusted guardian of the country's gains and the main partner of all the successes, ensuring the nation's safety, security, stability, and providing an environment conducive to development.

My sons, the commanders, officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces, as we celebrate the 46th Armed Forces Unification Day, we are proud of our Armed Forces' capabilities, competence, readiness and excellence in keeping pace with advanced military technology, as well as utilising the most advanced weaponry systems, and actively engaging in defence and military industries, with the support of our youth, both men and women, along with advanced military colleges and academies and a national service programme that promote a sense of patriotism.

Under this framework, I stress that I, along with my brothers, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, continue to advance the capabilities of our Armed Forces.

The challenges and risks threatening our region and our regional environment and the ongoing tensions facing the world require us, the leaders of this country, to maintain our readiness, harness all capacities, upgrade our capabilities and acquire the most advanced military equipment, to ensure the safety and stability of our country, enabling us to proceed with our ambitious projects, help protect global peace and security, combat terrorism, and provide aid in areas torn by disasters and conflicts.

To boost our political and military vision, we shall continue to strengthen our military cooperation with fraternal and friendly countries and upgrade our armed forces, diversify their weapons, and develop our national defence industries.

To the officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces, we are proud of your achievements and successes in carrying out all your assignments in all fields of duties. You have helped us protect our country's accomplishments and enhance our country's security and stability.

On this glorious day, we salute the frontliners of our military, praying to Allah Almighty to grant peace to those who have passed away, grant the living health and wellbeing and heavenly peace to our soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our home.

Our Armed Forces will forever remain a symbol of national unity and our support for our brothers and friends.

I pray to Allah Almighty to grant you success and the perseverance to continue giving for the sake of our nation, and help us maintain our country's security, stability, and prosperity.