UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Abu Dhabi today.

The two leaders discussed their fraternal relations and cooperation, particularly in developmental areas and other fields aimed at enhancing the comprehensive economic partnership between the two nations at all levels.

The meeting took place during His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein’s visit to the UAE capital as part of a brotherly visit to the country.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein reviewed a number of regional and international issues, with a focus on developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon. Both leaders underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, ensuring full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and providing humanitarian support to those affected. They reiterated the UAE and Jordan’s steadfast position in supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people.

The leaders emphasised the need to prevent conflict in the Middle East from escalating further, as it poses a threat to the region’s security and stability. They also stressed the importance of establishing a clear path towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on a two-state solution that guarantees security and stability for all.

Additionally, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining fraternal consultations on issues of shared interest, particularly in light of the challenges the region is currently facing.

Earlier today, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein arrived in the UAE, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and a number of senior officials.

Accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during his visit were His Excellency Prime Minister Dr Jaafar Hassan, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, and several senior officials.