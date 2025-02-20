Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, led a UAE delegation to Warsaw, Poland, this week, where he met senior government officials to unlock new pathways for enhanced trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The meetings follow an official visit to the UAE last week by Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, and aim to build on a joint economic collaboration program launched in 2022, that facilitates business partnerships, capital exchange, and knowledge sharing.

Bilateral meetings during the visit, where Al Zeyoudi was joined by Mohamed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Poland, included talks with Wojciech Kolarski, Head of the International Policy Department of the President's Office.

During their discussions, Al Zeyoudi conveyed the UAE leadership’s warm regards and reaffirmed the ambition to strengthen diplomatic ties with Poland. In his meeting with Adam Szłapka, Minister for European Affairs, discussions focused on stimulating bilateral trade, while talks with Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Paweł Jabłoński, Undersecretary of State for Economic and Development Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, centered on collaboration in high-value sectors such as renewable energy and agriculture.

Al Zeyoudi also met Dariusz Standerski, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Digital Affairs, to explore avenues for increasing economic cooperation in advanced technology, including its applications in the financial sector. Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE’s strategic advantages as a dynamic business hub and commercial gateway to Asia and Africa. He emphasised how the UAE’s prime location, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly regulatory environment create an ideal platform for business growth.

Highlighting the significance of Poland as a strategic partner in the UAE’s efforts to deepen its economic engagement with Europe, Al Zeyoudi said, “Poland and the UAE share a commitment to rapid development and modernization, making us natural partners in pursuing interconnected and collective prosperity. Aligned with the UAE's global trade aspirations, Poland's strategic location and infrastructure projects, such as the Central Communication Port and the Port of Świnoujście, offer valuable connectivity to European markets for Emirati businesses looking to expand and grow.”

He added, “The stability of our non-oil trade with Poland, even amid a global trade slowdown, underscores the strength of our economic partnership and paves the way for broader trade and investment opportunities. Key sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and agriculture hold immense potential for collaboration, further advancing our shared vision for economic progress.”

In 2024, trade turnover between the UAE and Poland remained stable, reaching US$2.2 billion. The UAE’s total direct investments in Poland amounted to approximately US$180 million by the end of 2023, spanning aviation, tourism, electronics, automobiles, food industries, science, technology, and other sectors. Meanwhile, Polish foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UAE stood at US$272 million as of 2022, with investments spread across real estate, technology, modern industries, and wholesale and retail sectors.

Al Zeyoudi was joined in Warsaw by Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, and Safeya Hashem Al-Safi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy. The visit to Warsaw, and the UAE’s expanding economic ties with Poland, reflect the country’s forward-looking vision to position itself as a global leader in trade and investment while enhancing partnerships with European nations.