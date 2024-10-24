The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced that AED811,585,992 in pension payments will be distributed on Friday, 25th October, adding an increase of AED70,542,046 in comparison to October of last year during which the value of pensions distributed amounted to AED741,043,946.

A total of 49,102 entitled pensioners and beneficiaries are due to receive pension payments for the month of October 2024, a notable increase of 1,943 eligible receivers in comparison to last year, during which the number totaled to 47,159 pensioners and beneficiaries.

The expenses incurred include civilians subject to the Federal Pension and Social Security Law No. (7) of 1999 and its amendments, as well as pensioners and beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and in accordance to the pension laws by which they are subject to.