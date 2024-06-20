The UAE Ministry of Finance today announced the implementation of transformational projects that support the country’s efforts to transition towards the future and enhance its competitiveness, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the UAE’s efforts to become the global hub for the new economy over the next ten years.

These projects are unique in achieving a significant positive impact in all sectors within short periods of time. These projects support the UAE Government's efforts to accelerate the achievement of the government’s foresight objectives, with a focus on achieving financial results in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which requires doubling efforts to achieve key national indicators of the vision positively reflecting on society and the country’s various industries and sectors.

Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, highlighted that the UAE, in its second 50-year journey, prioritises developing governmental work to be able to meet the future requirements of the nation by adopting new methodologies and ways of working through the digital transformation. He noted that these are pursued by the UAE to achieve a quantum leap in project implementation, budget preparation, and resource management.

He emphasised the Ministry’s efforts to develop government services by focusing on areas that enhance the competitiveness of the economic environment and its ability to attract foreign investments. Among these efforts are empowering Emiratis to represent the UAE internationally.

The first project, ‘Developing the Local Debt Capital Market in the Country’, is a joint project with the Central Bank of the UAE by establishing programmes for issuing local public debt instruments, represented by bonds and Islamic treasury sukuk in dirhams, and primarily trading them in the primary and secondary local markets, aiming to build and enhance the yield curve in UAE dirhams and provide reference pricing points for local financing operations carried out by financial institutions within the state, thereby enhancing market activity, expanding the investor base, and developing a highly efficient financial market in the UAE.

The Ministry of Finance is also working on implementing the project ‘Enhancing the Presence of Specialised Emirati Leadership in the Financial Field at International Forums’ which serves as the main supporter in making the UAE the most prominent in international cooperation over the next ten years.

This is a joint project with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at investing in empowering national talents to occupy Emirati memberships in leadership positions within international organisations, their committees, or federations linked to the country's agenda.

This will enhance the UAE's presence in international forums and support its participation in shaping international strategic decisions and building economic partnerships with countries worldwide, through the leadership and membership of national talents from the Ministry of Finance in various international organisations, forums, and boards of directors.