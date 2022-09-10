ABU DHABI - A number of UAE ministers and senior officials visited the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai to offer their condolences at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Writing on the book of condolences, the UAE top mourners expressed their profound condolences and sympathies to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the royal family and the friendly British people over the death of the Queen. They highlighted the longstanding relations that bind the UAE with the UK in all walks of life.

Those who extended condolences included Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

E- messages of sincere condolences poured on from Emirati citizens and residents through the embassy's website on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, praising her wisdom and dedication in the service of her people.