AMMAN — UAE Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan emphasised that the UAE and Jordan share a common future vision that contributes to economic convergence and investment integration.

In a statement by the Senate, the ambassador, who also serves as the honorary president of the Jordanian-Emirati Business Council, made these remarks during an Abu Dhabi-held ceremony hosted by the council, commemorating Jordan's 77th Independence Day and the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

The ceremony, held under the patronage of Senate President Faisal Al Fayez, was attended by Jordanian and Emirati investors in the UAE, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The ambassador commended the deep Jordanian-Emirati relations across various sectors, underscoring the commitment of both nations to further develop and build upon them in service of their shared interests and bilateral relations.

During the event, Fayez honoured distinguished Emirati and Jordanian businessmen, investors, officials, and diplomats in the UAE who have played pivotal roles in advancing cooperation between the two countries.

Fayez expressed appreciation for the elevated level of Jordanian-Emirati relations, and thanked the UAE for its unwavering support and care for Jordanians residing within its borders.

He conveyed his best wishes for the UAE's continued progress and stability.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).