Emirates Group is starting its recruitment drive in the UAE with an online info session, open to all tech professionals in the country, on Monday, September 19 at 6 pm.

More than 800 roles for IT experts will be opened in the next few months. The fields in which experts are needed include software engineering, DevOps, Hybrid cloud, Agile delivery, technical product management, Digital Workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation and service management.

As a part of Emirates Group's IT team, people work on projects across B2C, B2B, support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and globally. They work with cloud services, microservices, API management, event streaming, robotics, DevOps, biometrics including facial recognition, web and native mobile development, and modern programming languages including ReactJS, full stack Java, .NET and Python.

The IT team at the Group has been involved in launching Emirates’ premium economy product for sale, optimising catering using AI models, incorporating biometrics at self-service kiosks, and dnata’s cargo and resource management systems.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said: "Dubai ranks among the world’s top 10 cities where tech experts aspire to work on initiatives and the development of future applications. As a global airline, we’re looking for continuous product improvements and efficiency across our operations, and we are investing in tomorrow to take advantage of technological evolution and to upskill our employees. We are keen to attract talent to be part of our IT workforce. We have an array of exciting and challenging tech and innovation projects in the pipeline, some of which will shape many of our day-to-day processes and activities. We know these will form the bedrock of dream careers for tech professionals."

