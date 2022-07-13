UAE - Spanish exports of fruit and vegetables to the UAE topped 40,440 tonnes in 2021, totalling more than AED181 million ($49 million), according to data from the Spanish Department of Customs and Excise.

The news comes as Fruit Attraction 2022, the leading exhibition for the fruit and vegetable sector, to be held from October 4 to 6, has announced that the co-hosted event, Fresh Food Logistics, the international meeting point for logistics, mobility, IT, and cold chain management for the food industry, has now recorded 90% occupancy.

Several importers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia have already confirmed their attendance at the event, a result of Spain exporting a total of 22,827 tonnes of fruit and 17,753 tonnes of vegetables to the UAE last year.

Fresh Food Logistics

Fresh Food Logistics, as a platform, is exclusively dedicated to the distribution and logistics sector, providing companies with an opportunity to present their services, products and solutions to the international fruit and vegetable sector. The platform will benefit from synergies with Fruit Attraction, however, it will have its own identity and exhibition area in Hall 6 of IFEMA MADRI.

Visitors to the event will include head buyers from supermarket chains from all over the world, who will be able to learn about the range of refrigerated transport and logistics solutions in the fresh produce supply chain.

The third instalment of the Fresh Food Logistics Summit will also take place at the event. Organised by Alimarket, under the title New cold logistics challenges: Resources for dealing with the paradigm shift, and will include insights from industry experts, including José Luis Gómez, Director of Logistics and IT at La Sirena; Agustín Planells, Deputy Commercial Director and Director of Logistics at ANECOOP; Ángel Rubio, Head of Supply Chain at COVAP; Pedro Becerril, Director of Logistics at Ultracongelados Virto; Santiago Navarro, Director of Logistics at Delfín Ultracongelados; Julio Nestar, Reefer Manager at MSC Spain, and Alfonso Morenos, Director of Logistics at AVISERRANO (Logialcor).

