The UAE is powering up its climate change goals for the next several years by cutting down greenhouse gas emissions by more than a third.

Following recommendations of the Glasgow Climate Pact, a main outcome of the UN climate talks called COP26, emissions are to be reduced by 31% by 2030, an increase from the previous target of 23.5%.

To achieve the new target, the country seeks to involve five priority sectors, including electricity, transport, industry, waste management and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

The new target is specified in the updated version of the UAE's second "Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement" which the UAE cabinet has just approved.

The document breaks down the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for different sectors. The electricity sector is expected to be the highest contributor to the target at 66.4%, followed by the industrial sector at 16.6%, transport at 9.7%, CCUS at 5.3% and waste at 2.1%.

"The country raised its climate ambition in its first and second NDCs, submitted in 2015 and 2020, respectively. Today, we mark a new milestone in our voluntary commitment to environmental protection and climate action as we respond to the call of the Glasgow Climate Pact," said Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

The Minister noted that meeting the new target mandates a more active participation of all stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society and the youth, in driving climate action.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

