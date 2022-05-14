ABU DHABI - The UAE Fatwa Council has mourned the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In statement, the council said, "The UAE Fatwa Council extends heartfelt condolences to the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the whole world on passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the 'empowerment phase and Man of Humanity'.

''He passed away after he had dedicated his time and effort to serve his people, religion, and humanity and follow the footsteps of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was characterised by high morals and kindness with everybody. He was keen on standing united and a supporter for the underprivileged everywhere."

''We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy and to grant the UAE wise leadership and Emiratis solace and patience and to rest his soul in Paradise, it concluded.