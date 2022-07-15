UAE’s business community has reiterated their commitment to work with the government sector to achieve national goals. Following the inspirational address to the nation by UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, leading heads of businesses in the UAE say they will do everything in their power to ‘make the UAE proud’.

During Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s first address to the nation, the President said, “Today, the UAE economy is thriving and continues to grow at an impressive rate. We are blessed with many resources, especially our high skilled human capital, as the UAE possesses a distinguished wealth of young workforce. In addition, more than 200 nationalities are actively participating in the growth and development of our economy.”

“The role of the private sector is pivotal, and it must be further activated through constant collaboration and diverse opportunities to increase its contribution to the economy's growth,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

In response to his comments, a cross-section of leading business heads told Khaleej Times they stay committed to achieving UAE’s dreams of building a leading global economy.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, the group CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), said, “President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s words strike a strong balance between continuity and change. At ENOC, we reiterate our continued commitment to support the country as it secures its future to be among the most advanced nations globally.”

Al Falasi said, “From an energy industry perspective, we remain focused on securing energy globally for generations to come, which will stimulate economic growth and ensure the UAE is one of the best places to live and work in the years ahead.”

“In addition, we will focus on strengthening capabilities in science and technology across our operations and help our nation to fulfil its energy commitments, solidifying the UAE’s position as a reliable energy supplier and a supporter of global energy security,” he added.

Dr Azad Moopen, the founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The UAE is a very young and vibrant country which is synonymous with peace and prosperity across the world. It has been made possible as ideals are being turned into reality by its legendary rulers over the last 50 years.”

He added, “Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is continuing that legacy by taking visionary initiatives. The announcement by His Highness yesterday exemplifies his vision for the future of citizens and expatriates of UAE while focusing on humanitarian responsibilities across the globe. His thoughts on UAE’s role in providing aid and developmental support to all regardless of religion, race or colour is truly inspiring.”

Dr Moopen added, “Aster DM Healthcare was born and has grown in this country over the last 35 years due to the conducive environment for entrepreneurship. I am immensely grateful to the rulers of this country for providing an opportunity to live peacefully and thrive with utmost ease and limitless scope.”

Dr Thumbay Moideen, the former president of Thumbay Group, said, “We salute the leaders of this country who have made the UAE the best place to work, live, and do business. We, as Thumbay Group, align our vision to the country's vision in terms of growth, provide more jobs, and work hand in hand with the government to grow the respective sectors we represent. We are doing everything in education and healthcare to make our country proud.”

Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Group, said, "The private sector is a key player in the UAE economy. More than 650,000 businesses employ some of the best creative talents that help us contribute to the UAE economy through business, production, value-added services, and employment - which helps consumption and the gross domestic product (GDP)."

He added, “His Highness has underlined our contribution to the economy, and that’s very encouraging to all of us. We are grateful for his dynamic leadership and pledge our loyalty to this great country and its economy."

“In order to make the private sector competitive and help increase investment, I suggest the government could reduce the licensing fees and bring it down to the level of other developed countries, to help us overcome inflationary pressure and it will attract coders, innovators, scientists and investors in start-up and help the private sector to spearhead the growth.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Samyani, the founder and chairman of Concept Brands Group, said, “It was an absolute honour to hear Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed’s words of encouragement. UAE has always welcomed people and businesses with open arms, which is why I call UAE my home.”

Samyani added, “UAE will continue to be the best country to live and work in. I wish the UAE to thrive and reach even greater heights.”

Abdul Jebbar PB, the group managing director of Hotpack Global, said, “With his latest speech, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed aims to propel the country to greater heights. The emphasis placed on the welfare of UAE peoples and their empowerment is a sign of his commitment towards the progress of this country.”

He added, “His continued support for economic diversification in non-oil sectors and support for start-ups and small businesses is a great sign for the future and will lead to the country becoming an international destination for businesses and investments."

Bharat Bhatia, the CEO of Conares, said, “During his speech, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation between current partners of the country, like the signing of CEPA with India and developing new partnerships in the future. Additionally, with his pledge to continue his late father’s mission for economic diversification, the future promises many opportunities for businesses and people in the UAE."

Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, said, "HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan adressing the nation, showcased his infinite pride in the citizens of UAE and on the other hand deeply appreciated the pivotal role that the residents have played in developing the UAE as a nation."

"He laid out the principles that the nation stands for and made clear the path for the '50-year young' country to continue its development journey and build on the successes that it has already achieved. I'm certain that with the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the helm of Members of the Federal Supreme Council along with its otherwise leadership, the best days for the UAE lie ahead of us."

Dr Mostafa Al Guezeri, managing director UAE, Gulf and Near East countries, Hitachi Energy, said, "Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s pledge to focus on achieving energy security demonstrates the highest level of conviction in this area. He recognises the need to create energy systems that are more sustainable, flexible, and secure."

He added, "To that end, the UAE has positioned itself as a regional leader in developing and promoting sustainable energy solutions. With his speech, the UAE President confirmed that this country is going to commit to its support of global energy security and use it as a driver of economic growth and development. Like Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Hitachi Energy recognises the urgency in achieving a clean energy transition and supports the UAE government in the endeavour for a completely carbon-neutral future.”

