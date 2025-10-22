Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Meetings in South Africa with several countries, including Singapore, Ireland, Germany, and Indonesia, aimed at enhancing international cooperation in energy transition, clean hydrogen, low-emission technologies, and energy efficiency.

During his meeting with the Government of Singapore, represented by the Energy Market Authority of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Al Olama discussed prospects for cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, electricity interconnection, and liquefied natural gas (LNG), reported WAM.

The talks also included the possibility of Singapore joining the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), launched by the UAE.

He also met with the Irish delegation, headed by Philip Nugent, Ireland’s Director-General of EU and International Affairs at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, to explore opportunities for partnership in renewable energy, clean technology, hydrogen and its derivatives, and to coordinate ahead of the upcoming UAE-Ireland Joint Economic Committee meeting in December.

These discussions aim to strengthen energy security and accelerate low-carbon investments.

In his meeting with Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Al Olama explored ways to enhance cooperation on industrial decarbonisation, hydrogen supply chains, and clean technologies.

Discussions focused on building upon existing frameworks between the two countries, including the Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnership, the Bilateral Hydrogen Working Group, and the Joint Declaration of Intent with the Fraunhofer Society.

Additionally, he discussed with Eniya Listiani Dewi, Director-General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation at Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, practical cooperation opportunities in developing building energy efficiency codes, performance standards, and incentive and compliance programs.

He extended an official invitation for Indonesia to join GEEA, positioning it as an implementation platform to turn commitments into measurable outcomes.

These meetings reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering international partnerships in sustainable energy and supporting the objectives of the historic UAE Consensus and Sustainable Development Goal 7, by accelerating the global transition to clean, secure, and low-emission energy systems.

