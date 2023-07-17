ABU DHABI - The visit of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, to the UAE marks a major stride in strengthening the friendship between the two countries, especially as it is the first official visit after the launch of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Japan in September 2022.

The two nations' leaders are keen to strengthen their mutual friendship, and in a joint statement from Abu Dhabi, they expressed their commitment to working together for the benefit and peace of both countries and their people.

The visit also highlighted the strong ties between the two friendly nations, enriched by many mutual visits that helped advance and enhance their relations to meet common goals.

Strategic Partnership

The UAE sees this visit as an opportunity to enhance economic relations to a broader level, especially considering the shared interest in expanding trade and investment ties.

Japan was one of the first countries to recognise the United Arab Emirates as an independent state on December 3, 1971. Diplomatic relations between the two countries began on May 6, 1972, and the UAE opened its embassy in Tokyo on December 20, 1973. Japan, on the other hand, opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on April 7, 1974.

Both governments have spared no effort in strengthening bilateral relations, as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan made his first visit to Japan in May 1990.

The Emirati-Japanese ties date back to before the establishment of the UAE, when Abu Dhabi participated in the Expo 1970 Osaka, where the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the Expo as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at that time. Emperor Naruhito of Japan visited the UAE in January 1995 as the Crown Prince of Japan.

In February 2014, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at that time, made an official visit to Japan. Furthermore, on January 14, 2020, His Highness held joint talks with Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, who made an official visit to the UAE.

Last September, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited Tokyo and witnessed the launch of the CEPA between the UAE and Japan, which was first announced in 2018 during the visit of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the UAE.

The launch of the agreement coincided with the celebration of 50 years of solid diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The mutual visits in previous years included several cooperation initiatives, such as exempting UAE citizens holding ordinary passports from visa requirements to enter Japan and signing a declaration to upgrade the strategic relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The countries focus on enhancing and diversifying their relationship, particularly in the economic realm, encompassing various areas such as aviation, tourism, space, culture, education, medical services, and the environment.

The UAE is the second-largest oil supplier to Japan and an important source of natural gas and aluminium. It serves as a secure, stable, and reliable energy provider.

The Space Sector

The space sector is a key area of collaboration between the two countries. The UAE achieved a landmark in its space manufacturing abilities when its "KhalifaSat" satellite was sent into orbit from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre on an H-IIA rocket in October 2018.

The launch of the UAE's first interplanetary probe, the Hope Probe, to Mars in July 2020 highlighted their expanded cooperation in space exploration. The Hope Probe successfully reached the orbit of Mars on February 9, 2021.

The Cultural Sector

The UAE and Japan have forged a deep-rooted and enduring relationship marked by remarkable cultural and scientific cooperation. This partnership has roots dating back to before the formation of the UAE. In a significant display of their bond, the emirate of Abu Dhabi showcased its dedicated pavilion at the Osaka Expo in 1970, solidifying the foundation of their mutual collaboration.

Fast forward fifty years, Japan reciprocated the gesture by participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, further cementing the strong ties between the two nations. This ongoing cultural and scientific exchange highlights the deep-rooted and longstanding friendship between the UAE and Japan.

As for education, the first Japanese school in the UAE was established in 1978 and offers classes to students from kindergarten to grade nine.

In 2009, the school also began teaching Arabic, Islamic education and social studies to its Emirati students, along with Japanese national curriculum subjects.