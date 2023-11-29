President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba, discussed prospects to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Cuba in various fields to serve their mutual interests. They also addressed various issues and topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting held at Expo City Dubai, His Highness and the Cuban President reviewed various cooperation pathways, particularly in the economic, investment, developmental, renewable energy, and sustainability sectors, aiming to broaden their scope to fulfil the aspirations of both nations for development and prosperity.

The meeting also covered the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), starting tomorrow at Expo City Dubai. The two sides discussed its significance in promoting global sustainability and finding collective solutions to the challenge of climate change, aiming for a breakthrough in climate action.

Additionally, the meeting touched upon the G77+China summit, hosted by Cuba in September under the theme "Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation". The two sides also discussed the importance of a shared vision towards supporting developing economies to address global challenges and achieve development and stability worldwide.

His Highness and the Cuban President exchanged views on regional and international developments and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Moreover, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Miguel Diaz-Canel witnessed the exchange of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Cuba in key areas, including investment promotion and protection, preventing double taxation, technical cooperation in environmental protection, physical education, sports, tourism, and an international governmental agreement between the Central Banks of the UAE and Cuba.

The exchange of agreements and memoranda was conducted on behalf of the UAE by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and on behalf of Cuba by Norberto Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the UAE.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Hazza Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba; alongside a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the Cuban President.