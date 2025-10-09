Once considered niche, alternative investments are growing in popularity, with institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), and family offices expanding allocations, says a new Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) report.

Titled ‘The Future of Alternative Investments’, the report highlights the rapid growth of alternative investments globally, with assets under management (AUM) having tripled in the past decade, surpassing $20 trillion.

The findings underscore Dubai’s rise as a premier gateway for investors seeking alternative opportunities in high-growth emerging markets.

Growth is being driven by investor demand for diversification, inflation protection, and uncorrelated returns whereas key asset classes such as private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and digital assets are gaining strategic importance, particularly in emerging markets, it says

New frontiers for capital

According to the report, emerging markets are now positioned as growth engines for the alternatives industry, catalysed by rapid GDP growth (outpacing developed peers by two to three per cent), young populations, and a leapfrogging of legacy systems.

At the same time, emerging markets such as Dubai are offering unique opportunities in innovation-driven sectors such as AI, sustainable infrastructure, and digital assets, placing technological creativity at the core of their economic progress.

With regulatory frameworks gaining more clarity, cryptocurrency and tokenisation are gaining mainstream acceptance, evidenced by higher adoption rates in emerging markets. Sustainability-linked projects are driving demand for infrastructure investments, with Dubai leading regional efforts.

Dubai’s rise as a global hub for alternatives

Dubai holds a unique position as a global hub for alternative investments, combining the transparency and protections of developed financial centres with direct access to high-growth emerging markets.

As a platform with world-class infrastructure, adaptive legal and regulatory framework, and a vibrant ecosystem, DIFC is propelling Dubai at the forefront of opportunity in alternatives, by providing a trusted platform that connects global capital with emerging market opportunities.

The Centre has now attracted over 440 wealth and asset management firms, including 85 hedge funds, 69 of which manage more than USD 1bn. These collectively make up the largest cluster of alternative investment and asset management firms in the region.

DIFC’s comprehensive company structure offering, including Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) and dedicated family office structures, helps alternative investors navigate complex cross-border opportunities.

Further cementing Dubai’s role as a launchpad for alternative investment managers, the DIFC Funds Centre offers tailored office spaces, collaborative environments, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure, supporting fund managers in driving growth and scaling operations.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: ​“Emerging markets are a compelling frontier for alternative investments, backed by growing infrastructure needs, adoption of digital assets, and evolving innovation and sustainability agendas. Dubai, specifically, has positioned itself as a strategic gateway for investors seeking to capitalise on the next era of growth. Against this backdrop, DIFC is shaping the future of the alternative investments industry by offering legal, regulatory and operational clarity, and access to high-growth opportunities in emerging sectors and regional economies.”

Fixed Income Alternatives Conference

The report was unveiled at the Fixed Income Alternative Conference - Dubai, the first and only event of its kind in Dubai, which is bringing together leading global investors, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, banks and financial experts to explore opportunities in fixed income alternatives.

Hosted by DIFC and DealCatalyst, the conference is spotlighting the strategies that will drive the next phase of growth in regional markets and shape the future of fixed income investing.

