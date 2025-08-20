The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced it had detected 405 cases of ‘Fake Emiratisation’ in private sector companies during the first half of 2025.

The Ministry asserted that legal action has been taken against companies involved in ‘Fake Emiratisation’ schemes, in line with Cabinet Decision No. (43) of 2025 Concerning Administrative Violations and Penalties Related to Initiatives and Programmes of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC).

In a press statement, MoHRE stressed the efficiency of its field inspections and digital monitoring system in detecting negative practices, chief among them being ‘Fake Emiratisation’ schemes, which are considered a limited negative practice and do not constitute a concerning phenomenon in the UAE labour market.

The Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to dealing firmly and decisively with companies that fail to comply with Emiratisation policies and decisions, highlighting the negative repercussions of ‘Fake Emiratisation’ schemes on the broader objectives of Emiratisation efforts, which go beyond employing UAE citizens, and aim to develop a productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private sector.

Emiratisation plans enable Emirati talents to actively participate in the country’s development journey, and contribute more significantly to the national economy, especially in priority sectors targeted by semi-annual Emiratisation goals, the MoHRE statement continues, noting that these goals require enhancing UAE citizens’ competency within real skilled jobs, where they perform duties that truly advance their capabilities.

The Ministry commended the private sector’s commitment to Emiratisation policies, decisions, and targets. It affirmed its continued support for compliant companies by including them in the Emiratisation Partners Club, which enables them to receive 80% reductions on Ministry transaction fees, and grants them priority in the government procurement system, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance. Compliant establishments also benefit from the support provided by the Nafis programme for UAE citizens’ wages, along with other benefits and advantages.