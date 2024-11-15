ANKARA-- In a significant advancement in their bilateral relations, Ankara and Doha on Thursday signed eight crucial agreements spanning various sectors.

The presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad oversaw the signing ceremony in the Turkish capital.

The agreements were solidified during the 10th meeting of the Turkish-Qatari Supreme Strategic Committee, chaired by both leaders at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, marking a decisive step forward in their partnership. During the meeting, the two countries' leaders engaged in fruitful discussions on strategic relations, it was officially declared. They reviewed bilateral partnerships in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, industry, and other vital sectors, emphasizing the mutual benefits of these agreements.

The leaders also exchanged views on the most prominent international and regional developments, fostering a sense of reassurance about the positive outcomes of their collaboration. Following the meeting, officials from both countries signed eight agreements, witnessed by President Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim. This positive development marks a significant step towards a brighter future for Turkey-Qatar relations. The agreements covered diverse topics, including two memoranda of understanding focused on collaboration in document and archive management and media and communication.

Recently, the two countries have taken significant steps to enhance their collaborative efforts. They established a cooperation agreement focused on humanitarian aid and outlined an executive program for youth and sports for 2025-2026. Additionally, the governments formalized a cooperation agreement related to international land transport for passengers and goods, alongside a declaration of intent to facilitate trade between the nations.

