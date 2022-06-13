Transguard Group, a leading business solutions provider in the UAE, said that it has further reinforced its partnership with a UAE-based airline to include check-in agents.

“This service line is another step in the strengthening of our ongoing partnership. With an increase in demand for travel, we are delighted to support the airline with the provision of skilled, customer service-oriented staff,” stated Dr Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.

Nathalie Jongma, Director Aviation, Transguard Group, added: “Over the years, Transguard has been supporting the airline with various roles including loaders, cargo agents, PRM agents, drivers and manpower for their catering division. This is a new service line where we hand pick customer service-oriented individuals who then undergo our partners’ training programme.”

In recent years, Transguard’s aviation division has won multiple noteworthy contracts for transportation, catering, and airport support services. In addition to aviation, Transguard Group has multiple contracts across many sectors in Abu Dhabi, including security, hospitality and facilities management.

