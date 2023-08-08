Building on past year’s success, Saudi Infrastructure Expo is gearing up for its second edition which kicks off next month in capital Riyadh alongwith the debut Saudi Water Expo, the only event dedicated to the water industry in the kingdom, said its organisers dmg events.

To be held from September 11 to 13 at the Riyadh International Conference & Exhibition Centre, it is the only event covering the full spectrum of systems and infrastructure needed for the creation of smart cities and utilities in the Saudi Arabia.

Focusing on three key industry pillars - transport, utilities and urban technology - these curated show sectors cover the entire range of products, services and technology within the infrastructure industry making it easy for key buyers to access at the event.

The Saudi Infrastructure Expo will serve as a crucial meeting point for government bodies, giga projects, contractors, developers, project owners, consultants, architects, utilities service providers, tech giants and procurement professionals, among other stakeholders.

The three-day event will see more than 200 specialist companies from 22 countries showcasing their cutting-edge products and services and innovative solutions before a 15,000-strong visitor crowd, said the organisers.

These include big players from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Jordan, the US, the UK and Malaysia, who will be presenting these products under various product sectors, such as - urban connectivity, utilities, smart technology, desalination, water technology and waste management.

This year’s edition will also host eight country pavilions - Egypt, China, India, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Italy and Türkiye.

The expo will be co-located with the debut Saudi Water Expo as well as the Saudi Infrastructure Summit, a two-day exclusive high-level gathering of thought leaders, industry experts and practitioners focused on delivering the ambitious Vision 2030 and catalyzing a transformational shift in Saudi Arabia's infrastructure and water landscape.

According to experts, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is propelling a momentous transition towards a sustainable future, prioritising infrastructure and urban planning as key components of its transformative goals.

Supporting these ambitious goals, the next month's expo will convene local and international suppliers and manufacturers and source the necessary products to transform the country's infrastructure landscape.

"Building upon the resounding achievements of the previous edition, Saudi Infrastructure Expo is bigger, better and more impactful this year, representing a score of infrastructure sectors and building on the success of its first edition in 2022," remarked Muhammed Kazi, the Vice President – Construction at dmg events.

"This achievement has led for our successful collaboration with SCA, which will drive innovation and collaboration in the realm of infrastructure development," he stated.

Local companies such as Abdullah Al Jared Trading, a specialist in the manufacturing of water pumps; Samnan Holding Group, active in the field of water sector products; and Al Rawaf Contracting Company, an expert in general contracting, construction and infrastructure development, will be exhibiting for the first time at the event, showcasing industry excellence as well as innovative and progressive products and services.

Prominent names from Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and water landscape will debut at this year’s event, including Al Bawani, Engie, Tasnee, Saudi Pan Kingdom Company (Sapac), White Helmet and Enowa by Saudi futuristic city NEOM.

International exhibitors including China’s Quanzhou Hongshengxing Engineering Machinery, a leading manufacturer of excavator/dozer undercarriage parts; Norway’s Isiflo, a specialised producer of brass and composite fittings for plumbing and gas; Oman-based Panel Tech International, a leading manufacturer of PIR, PU & rockwool sandwich panels, profile sheet and Z purlins; UK’s Platipus Anchors, an expert in design, manufacture and supply of Percussion Driven Earth Anchors (PDEA); Al Dousor International Company from Germany; India’s Garware Technical Fibres, leading players in the technical textiles sector; Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding, specializing in engineering and construction, investment and development and Türkiye’s Hatboru, a leader in steel pipes for drilling projects, will present cutting-edge products & services and innovative solutions at the Saudi Infrastructure Expo.

Commenting on their participation as the Platinum Sponsor at the event, Sapac CEO Salih Al Harbi said: "Saudi Infrastructure Expo serves as a platform to unveil our cutting-edge projects and technological advancements, highlighting Sapac's unwavering commitment to building a stronger, more interconnected Saudi Arabia. We embrace this opportunity to collaborate with fellow industry pioneers, explore new possibilities and contribute to the nation's vision of progress and prosperity by participating at the event."

In support of the kingdom’s plans for $80 billion worth of water projects in line with the national water strategy under Vision 2030, Saudi Water Expo will host leading companies in the water sector and showcase their products and services, said the organisers.

It will provide attendees with an opportunity to see first-hand the latest in water supply solutions, water technology, drainage systems, sewage water technology, water treatment, desalination plants, soil protection, water management, recycling, and drilling technology, they stated.

Saudi-based National Water Works Company, a specialist in design, supply, installation and provision of after-sales services for complete water pumping systems; and Al Watania for Industries Company, a leader in packaging products and building materials, among others, will be showcasing their latest innovations in the water sector.

Some of the international companies participating at the Saudi Water Expo include Carbon Activated Corporation and Electrolytic Technologies Systems from the US; Singapore’s Kalimati Carbon Company; TMPMAX Canada; Cambi from Norway; India’s Modular Tanks Private Limited and Swam Pneumatics Private Limited.

On the Saudi Infrastructure Summit, the organisers said it presents strategic discussions involving ministries, policy makers, investors, and industry leaders.

Some of the highly anticipated topics to be discussed will include bridging infrastructure gaps headed by Paul Mckeown, Chief Executive Officer, HanmiGlobal; Mark Dyson, Director, Head of Infrastructure, Turner & Townsend; Abdulelah Alsheikh, Country Director – KSA, Jacobs.

Discussions surrounding sustainable seawater desalination and improving the efficiency of the circular water economy will be headlined by Julio de la Rosa, Water Solutions Director, Acciona; Dr. Tariq Nada, VP Water, Acwa Power; PPPs in the water industry, with speakers Abdullah Bin Tuwaym, VP - Transaction Management, Saudi Water Partnership Company; Mohammed ALGhamdi, Infrastructure Director – Water, Diriyah Company; Gerry O’Toole, Director of Water, Jacobs.

The Industry Talks, open to all visitors, will provide technical knowledge and practical insights focused on the infrastructure and water industries, said the event organisers.

Discussion will include adaption of BIM in the changing role of quantity surveying featuring Laeeq Hassan, Chair, RICS KSA Advisory Board; Advancing wastewater treatment facilities to tackle ground-level challenges headlined by Maarten Kanters, Managing Director, Cambi Invest and Andy Xiao, Managing Director - Greater China & Vice President - APAC, Beyond Limits.

The event is supported by Platinum Sponsor SAPAC; Gold Sponsor Enowa by Neom; Silver Sponsor Engie, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (Amiantit), Tasnee and WhiteHelmet, they added.

