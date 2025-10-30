Muscat — Thawani has obtained an official licence from Visa International to issue credit cards, becoming the first Omani fintech authorised to do so. ￼

The licence allows Thawani to roll out Visa-backed credit cards with in-app onboarding and management via the Thawani app, alongside global acceptance for point-of-sale and e-commerce transactions. The cards will feature advanced encryption and smart authentication, plus market-specific offers for consumers and businesses.

An agreement-signing ceremony in Muscat gathered senior leaders from Visa and Thawani with representatives from the banking and finance sector, underscoring fintech’s role in innovation and financial inclusion. ￼

Founder and CEO Eng. Majid Al Amri said the Visa licence is a pivotal step for the company and Oman’s fintech ecosystem, positioning Thawani as a trusted, innovative player focused on a “smarter, more inclusive and easier” financial future. ￼ He added that Thawani aims to link innovation with enablement, offering digital solutions that elevate user experience and open new horizons. ￼

Visa’s Oman General Manager, Nasser Bdeir, described the milestone as an advanced step for the Sultanate’s fintech development, reflecting strong local innovation and rising demand for digital solutions. He said Visa is proud to expand access to secure, reliable digital payments in the region. ￼

The partnership aligns with national efforts to accelerate digital financial transformation and broaden financial inclusion under Oman Vision 2040’s push for a sustainable, diversified digital economy.

