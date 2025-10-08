Muscat: The Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) has announced the comprehensive details of its new ventures in the Sultanate of Oman, representing an estimated investment value of 1.5 billion Omani Riyals.

These substantial investments encompass two pivotal projects, collectively set to deliver approximately 13,000 residential and hotel units across an area exceeding 4.9 million square meters.

During its participation at the Urban October, Home & Building Expo + Urban October exhibition and conference, held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat, the Group showcased its realized achievements through an interactive visitor experience. This included a live broadcast feed on a display screen from its established city of Madinaty in Egypt.

The exhibition is further drawing attention to the two forthcoming projects slated for an imminent launch:

YAMAL: The Coastal Project: An exclusive and luxurious integrated residential and tourism community located on the Gulf of Oman coastline, boasting a beachfront spanning 1,760 meters. It offers a complete lifestyle that marries luxury, entertainment, an international marina, water sports, world-class hotels, and comprehensive services, featuring a variety of residential units with sea and marina views.

JOOD: The Residential Project: A fully-serviced project within the Sultan Haitham City that introduces a novel concept for sustainable smart communities. It will feature a diverse range of housing units, vast green spaces, and a full spectrum of service, commercial, entertainment, medical, and educational facilities, in addition to an 80,000 square meter sports and social club.

