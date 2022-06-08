Excitement is soaring as one of the kingdom’s flagship events of the year – the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2022 – prepares to take off from November 9-11.

Numerous agencies and businesses, both local and global, will be touching down in the kingdom and showcasing their exhibits across the show’s three days.

The sky’s the limit as to the number of industry sector deals that will be struck and enthusiasts will be entertained by the expected all-action, gravity-defying aerobatic aristocrats of aviation.

The sixth edition of the region’s premier show will be held at Sakhir Airbase under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad.

Industry heavyweights including Airbus, Boeing, US Gulf Stream, British BA Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Italian Leonarda, Rolls Royce, French Thales, Bell Helicopter and CFM International – who account together for 80 per cent of the global market – will be showcasing their products, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Kamal Ahmed, who is also BIAS High Organising Committee Deputy Chairman, said yesterday.

The BIAS 2022 will also attract regional giants like Gulf Air, Etihad, Saudi Airlines, Emirates, Arabiya Air, Al Salam Air, Aramco, Oxford Aviation, DHL, Fedex, the UAE Space Agency, Saudi Space Agency and Tawazun Economic Council, which is the UAE’s defence and security acquisitions authority.

The global show will feature Turkish aerospace and defence companies such as Atokar Armoured Vehicle Industry Company, the Turkish Aerospace Industry Company TAI, and the Rocketsan Missile Industry Company, in addition to other local, Gulf and international firms.

Up to 130 civil and military aircraft will be showcased, in addition to flying vehicles, which have become more sophisticated, said the minister.

International aerobatic teams are also expected to take part.

International civil and military forums including the Manama Forum for Air Force Chiefs of Staff, Airports and Aviation Forum, Women in Aviation Forum, Space Forum, Air Cargo and Logistics Forum – in addition to the annual meeting of the Arab Space Co-operation Group will be held on the sidelines of BIAS 2022.

Mr Ahmed said entertainment programmes focused on families and children will be lined up, in addition food trucks in the area designated for the general public to enjoy watching the air shows.

He highlighted the success of the past five BIAS editions, under the supervision of His Majesty’s Personal Representative and BIAS High Organising Committee chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

