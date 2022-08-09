SHARJAH: The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced that its monthly assistance targets the needy category of people with low-income families in order to guarantee them a decent life and meet their living needs government aid.

The association was able to provide monthly aid throughout the first half of this year, with a financial value of AED10.3 million, while the number of beneficiaries was estimated at 6,000 beneficiaries, in line with the high directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Ali Muhammad Al Salami, Acting Head of the Institutional Services Sector, stressed that the Society relies on the donations and charitable contributions of benefactors to support deserving families, as it includes among its records a large number of cases of widows, orphans, needy families and divorced women who have no income to guarantee them a decent life.

He explained that monthly assistance was provided to the eligible cases registered in the statements of the association at its headquarters and all its subsidiary departments in Al Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn, and the month of June came with the highest monthly expenditure rate of AED1.8 million, followed by May with a value of AED1.7 million, followed by April at a cost of AED1.7 million, while the monthly aid expenditures for the month of February came at a cost of AED1.68 million, and then the month of March at a cost of AED1.67 million, while the monthly expenses during the month of January amounted to AED1.66 million.