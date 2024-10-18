The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced the completion of the first two phases of its natural gas delivery project to the central region and is now advancing to the third and fourth phases.

The project involves laying of a 50-kilometre gas network, with an investment of AED15 million ($4.1 million).

The Phase One, completed in Al Bataeh City, will benefit approximately 1,200 citizens, while Phase Two will cover the Al Burair area, said Engineer Ibrahim Al Balgouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department.

"Currently, the team is focusing on the third phase, which will extend gas services towards the city of Al Dhaid, specifically targeting the Jabal Omar neighbourhood," he explained.

This phase includes the installation of a 13-km transmission line that will also service the Tal Al Zafaran neighbourhood, along with Al Hosn 1 and Al Hosn 2 areas. This phase is expected to be completed within two months.

The final phase involves establishing a natural gas pumping station in Al Dhaid at a cost of AED5 million, facilitating gas access to all homes in the area, he added.

Early, this month Sewa had announced that it had achieved 94% completion of the initial 16 km out of 17 km phase for the expansion of the natural gas network in Dibba Al-Hisn city.

The project consists of three main elements, with the first phase nearing completion and the subsequent phases scheduled for implementation.

Furthermore, the second project involves the installation of internal natural gas connections for 200 housing units, currently at a 48% completion rate and anticipated to be finished by February 2025, it stated.

Sewa said it is on track to finish this phase by the end of October, with the subsequent phases to follow, resulting in the full implementation of the natural gas extensions within the city, it added.

