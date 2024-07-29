Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) has issued request for proposals (RFPs) to qualified companies and consortiums for the development of a new Open-Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) plant located in the Madinat Zayed area, approximately 120km southwest of Abu Dhabi City.

Expected to begin commercial operations in Q3 2027, the Madinat Zayed Independent Power Producer (IPP) project will provide up to 1.5 gigawatts (AC) of backup generation, which can be operational at very short notice.

The project is being implemented on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme model, where developers enter into a long-term agreement with Ewec as the sole procurer.

The scope of work for the winning bidder includes development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant (with up to 40% stake). The remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

As Ewec leads the UAE's shift towards renewable and clean energy, flexible, gas-fired plants like Madinat Zayed are key to ensuring a reliable energy supply while the country transitions to a decarbonised water and electricity system, said a top official.

"Ewec is accelerating the UAE’s energy transition, in line with our strategic mission to be a leader of change within the energy sector. Commissioning the development of flexible, gas-fired plants will enable us to incorporate renewable energy sources such as solar PV and wind into the nation’s sustainable energy mix even more rapidly," stated its CEO Othman Al Ali.

"Natural gas has an important, transitional role to play in securing our system while we work towards a more sustainable future. As we move forward with the Madinat Zayed project, we look forward to receiving proposals from qualified companies and consortiums," he noted.

These types of OCGT plants will be particularly important for supporting the growth of solar power, providing crucial flexibility during peak power demand periods and acting as a bridge to a future powered exclusively by clean and renewable sources, he added.

The deadline for sending in the bids has been set for Q4

