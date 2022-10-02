ABU DHABI – The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), on the occasion of the International Day for Older Persons 2022, highlighted the important role of senior citizens and residents in the service and development of society, as well as their generosity and giving spirit.

The Department reaffirmed its commitment to improving their quality of life in the emirate, meeting their diverse needs, and fostering the values that call for respecting them and benefiting from their skills and experiences.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, DCD Chairman, stated that the Department is working on enhancing the mental and physical health of senior members of the community, enabling their participation as active members of society, and investing in ensuring that their life experiences pass on to children and youth over generations.

Furthermore, Al Khaili noted that the Department is keen on providing all means of care to seniors and ensure their active and continuing participation in society, as well as utilise their professional and scientific know-how to raise awareness on the challenges they face, and explore ways to support their effective contribution in accordance with their rights, needs, and requirements.

The community sector is committed to supporting the efforts to enhance the position of seniors within a balanced and unified society, where they are cared for and their contribution to the country’s development is supported, he explained.

The DCD Chairman said, "The Department continues to work on raising senior citizens and residents’ happiness and well-being levels and enhancing their quality of life in various fields. The Department has also launched various initiatives for seniors, such as the VR initiative that offers seniors an opportunity to enjoy a social experience using advanced technologies. Such initiatives promote effective communication and enhance social connections in order to raise their quality of life, since they are an integral part of the quality of life for families."

"Celebrating the International Day for Older Persons reflects the growing awareness on the importance of this age group, which has contributed to the development of societies around the world. The occasion highlights the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being of seniors by providing them preventive and curative care, strengthening health and preventive services, and establishing an ideal environment for them to thrive," Al Khaili said in conclusion.