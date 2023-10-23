RIYADH — The second edition of the Made in Saudi Expo event has concluded with the attendance of more than 72,000 visitors over four days.



This edition of the exhibition, which was under the theme of “Saudi Craftsmanship.”, witnessed hosting Iraq as a guest of honor.



There were 24 Iraqi companies participating in order to enhance trade exchange with the Iraqi side, and increase growth opportunities of goods and national services.



There were more than 120 agencies from the private and public sectors participating.



This is in addition to signing of 61 agreements and Memorandum of Understanding, which varied between agreements related to exporting, and other for localizing industry.



The accords signed were with a value exceeding SR1 billion.



On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) signed 12 agreements including localization of industry and transfer of knowledge.



This is in addition to eyeing strategic partnerships and cooperation with a number of agencies.



The CEO of LCGPA Abdulrahman Al-Sammari stated that the signed agreements aim to impact the GDP by in excess of SR500 million, as well as providing jobs that would benefit both of the private and public sectors.



The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) has launched the service of export houses licensing service, which aims at encouraging the trend towards export by qualifying local companies, attracting foreign investments, and raising the capabilities of local companies.



This would contribute in increasing the access to global markets, and increasing brand awareness of Saudi exports, in addition to facilitating the exporting journey ahead of local companies, overcoming obstacles, providing export enablers and making them more effective.



The Authority has also launched the “Saudi Technology” brand, which comes as a brand emerging from the “Saudi Made” program concerned with promoting local products.

