H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the meeting of the SEC, held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

This came in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

At the beginning of its meeting, the SEC extended its congratulations to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the convening of the first regular session of the eleventh legislative chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), stressing the joint work with the SCC to reflect the development of government work and meeting the needs of society.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed a group of topics on its agenda, related to following up on the progress of government work, the performance of government departments and bodies, and discussing the development of legislation and regulations for various sectors in the emirate.

The SEC discussed ways to develop claims management systems for residential projects, with the aim of implementing an effective management system that provides the ability to deliver the project with high quality while adhering to construction standards that include the rights of all parties to the contractual relationship.

The SEC reviewed a report on controlling the economic market, enhancing consumer protection, adhering to government legislation, and deterring negative phenomena that affect market stability, while continuing to stimulate the Emirate’s economic and investment environment.