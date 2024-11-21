Muscat – Seapearls Jewellery, a pioneer in Oman’s jewellery industry for 35 years, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its biggest store on Ruwi High Street on November 22nd. The event will be graced by renowned actress Ms Priyamani and celebrated anchor Mr Mithun, who will join in the festivities as the brand unveils its stunning new showroom.

This double-storied store is a treasure trove of exquisite Gold, Diamond, and Polki jewellery, offering an unparalleled selection to suit every style and occasion. In addition to a dazzling shopping experience, the grand opening promises an exciting day filled with entertainment, activities, and surprises for visitors of all ages.

Led by Sheikh Dr. Salim Said Hamad Al Araimi, Chairman of Seapearls Jewellery, the brand has not only set benchmarks in the jewellery industry but has also played a significant role in shaping Oman’s economic landscape. A respected business leader, Dr. Al Araimi has driven innovation and investment, bolstering the nation’s growth and prosperity.

As part of the grand launch, Seapearls is offering an exclusive 70% discount on diamond jewellery to celebrate Oman’s National Day. Additionally, shoppers celebrating special occasions in November and December will receive an OMR 25 voucher, ensuring a truly rewarding experience.

Sheikh Dr. Al Araimi shared, “This store is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence. We look forward to welcoming everyone to a day of joy, entertainment, and exceptional jewelry.”

Don’t miss the excitement on November 22nd—where luxury meets celebration at Seapearls’ new flagship store!

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

