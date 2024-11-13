RIYADH — Eng. Abdulrazzaq Al-Aujan, CEO of Expenditure Efficiency and Projects Authority (EXPRO), revealed that the expenditure efficiency process succeeded in achieving financial proceeds, amounting to more than SR1.15 trillion.

He attributed this to the Saudi leadership's initiative to transfer funds to strategic priority areas and priority development projects so as to continue achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to reach a successful and pioneering global model with the efforts and will of the people of this country.



Al-Aujan made the remarks while addressing the first edition of the Expenditure Efficiency Forum, organized by the EXPRO. "There has been an acceleration in implementing national priority projects assigned to the EXPRO so that they reach the citizen faster," he said.



Al-Aujan stressed that the leadership has moved since the emergence of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 towards synchronizing the vision's transformational programs with a clear approach to expenditure efficiency, through optimal utilization of resources, raising the level of transparency, efficiency and quality of government spending, and reducing waste in material and human resources. This is to achieve effective government performance befitting one of the best countries in the world, in a prosperous homeland whose life is characterized by quality, efficiency and speed.



Al-Aujan said that the expenditure efficiency process acts as a basic enabler for long-term planning that allows the Kingdom to continue government spending on its strategic priorities. "This is a key factor in enabling it to maintain its flexibility and adapt to gradual changes, while continuing its path towards the Kingdom assuming its position as a force that contributes to financial stability and economic growth at the regional and global levels and a highly competitive center of attraction for investors," he added.



The "Expenditure Efficiency Forum", which began on Monday, gathers together decision-makers, group of economic experts, academics and thought leaders with the aim of highlighting the outstanding achievements in the journey of government expenditure efficiency in Saudi Arabia, in addition to enhancing cooperation between local and international entities.

