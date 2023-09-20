Riyadh: Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) Governor Eng. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi and Korea Customs Service Commissioner Kwanghyo Ko have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding mutual recognition of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Program.



The memorandum aims to enhance the security of the supply chain and facilitate trade by exchanging privileges provided to authorized economic operators at the customs of the two countries, which will accelerate the clearance of goods at customs points, enhance trade, and support their economies.



The signing took place during the third regular meeting between the two sides, hosted here by ZATCA. Ways to enhance cooperation and common issues pertaining to customs were discussed at the meeting.



ZATCA showcased the “Clearance within Two Hours” initiative, which aims to unify the efforts of customs clearance authorities, and the “Digital Employee” service, which aims to improve the quality of digital services provided by the authority to taxpayers and customers through AI techniques and solutions in all areas of zakat, tax and customs.



The Korean delegation visited ZATCA Academy and was briefed on its training and technical programs for employees.