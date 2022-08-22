Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has called on taxpayers from the business sector subject to value added tax (VAT) to submit their tax declaration for July, no later than August 31st.



The Authority has urged business sector taxpayers to promptly submit their tax declaration via the website (zatca.gov.sa), in order to avoid a penalty for not submitting the declaration within the specified period, at a minimum of 5% and a maximum of 25% of the tax value which the taxpayer had to declare.



The Authority has also called on taxpayers from the business sector who want to get more information regarding the value added tax to reach out through the unified call center number (19993), which works 24 hours every day, or the account “Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs" on Twitter (@Zatca_Care), via e-mail (info@zatca.gov.sa), or instant chat via the Authority's website (zatca.gov.sa).



VAT is one of the tax systems in force in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it is an indirect tax imposed on all goods and services that are bought and sold by establishments, with some exceptions.