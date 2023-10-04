NEOM – The Cabinet, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Tuesday in NEOM, reviewed the state’s general pre-budget statement for the fiscal year 1445-1446 Hijri (2024), and its estimates and targets in support of the comprehensive development process in the Kingdom, including improving the quality of services provided to citizens and residents, and carrying on with economic growth and diversification while maintaining financial sustainability.

The Cabinet also discussed the labor market indicators in the second quarter of this year, which showed a decrease in the unemployment rate among Saudis, to 8.3% compared to 9.7% in the same period of last year, as a result of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives and programs.



The Cabinet reviewed the content of the two messages received by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince from the president of the Republic of Benin and the president of the Republic of Chad concerning relations between the Kingdom and these two countries, and ways to boost them.



It also tackled the recent talks between senior Saudi officials and their counterparts in a number of countries concerning more opportunities to cooperate through visits and partnerships.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the session, Minister of Media Salman Bin Yousef Al-Dosari said the Cabinet discussed the work of coordination councils' committees in which the Kingdom and several countries are taking part, and their initiatives aimed at strengthening joint work in various fields to meet the aspirations and interests of their peoples.



The minister said that the Cabinet sees the establishment of the first electric vehicles factory in the Kingdom as testimony to the success of Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on diversifying the economy, attracting investment, ensuring sustainability and localizing modern technologies.



On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, which will be observed on Thursday, the Cabinet expressed appreciation for teachers' efforts and role in building future generations and forming a society that can contribute to developing the present and creating a bright future for the homeland.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of energy to hold talks with the Belgian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Energy and the Belgian Ministry of Energy and Environment.



Second:



It authorized the minister of foreign affairs to hold talks with the Dutch side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding regarding sharing information and enhancing the transparency of the financial contributions of civil society organizations.



The Cabinet assigned the Ministry of Justice to hold talks with the Singapore International Mediation Center about a draft memorandum of cooperation between the two institutions.



It authorized the minister of industry and mineral resources, to discuss with representatives of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum of the Republic of Angola a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the domain.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of industry and mineral resources to discuss with representatives of the Ministry of Mines and Geology of the Republic of Guinea a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field.



It authorized the minister of commerce and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority to discuss with the Jordanian side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of SMEs and entrepreneurship support and development.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of industry and mineral resources and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Export Development Authority to discuss with the Tajik side a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of non-oil exports development.



It authorized the minister of environment, water and agriculture, chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Waste Management to hold talks with the Supreme Council for Environment in Bahrain regarding a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of sustainable waste management.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of culture, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language to hold talks with the Thai side on a draft memorandum of understanding regarding Arabic language service, to be signed by the academy and Prince of Songkla University (PSU) in the Kingdom of Thailand.