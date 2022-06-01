RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan received on Tuesday his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the accompanying delegation at the ministry's office in Riyadh.



Prince Faisal affirmed to his Russian counterpart the Kingdom's firm position based on international law, pointing to Saudi Arabia's support for the efforts that aimed at reaching a political solution, which will end the crisis in Ukraine and achieves the security and stability in the region.



"Saudi Arabia is ready to make the necessary efforts to contribute to reaching a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine," Prince Faisal confirmed.



The two sides also reviewed, during the meeting, the Saudi-Russian bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as their exchange of views on the latest developments in the region and the world and the efforts exerted towards them.



The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rasi and Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdul Rahman Al-Ahmad.



It is noteworthy that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia coming from Bahrain for a two-day official visit on Tuesday.



On Wednesday, Lavrov is scheduled to attend a joint ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and hold bilateral meetings with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah.

