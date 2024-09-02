RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani co-chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council in Riyadh on Sunday. The meeting discussed various aspects of further enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields.



At the outset of the meeting, Prince Faisal delivered a speech in which he welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and his accompanying delegation to Saudi Arabia, and wishied them a pleasant stay. The foreign minister stressed that the meeting is being convened to discuss aspects of further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that achieves the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two countries, and pushes relations towards broader horizons.



Prince Faisal said that the leaderships of the two countries consider the Coordination Council as a platform to frame work in all fields and consolidate fraternal relations in a way that achieves the Visions 2030 of both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, saying that this positively reflects on the interests of the two countries and their peoples.



In his speech, the Qatari prime minister praised the distinguished efforts made by the committees emanating from the Council in updating the list of initiatives, creating and innovating new initiatives, and introducing measurable and implementable milestones, in addition to setting a time frame for all milestones of the initiatives.



Sheikh Mohammed stressed that this meeting is a milestone in the process of developing and deepening bilateral relations between the two countries, and an affirmation of their commitment to working diligently in accordance with the directives of the leaders of both the countries to invest opportunities between the two countries, exchange views, and review the Council’s achievements and qualitative initiatives. He expressed his aspiration to accomplish and implement everything as planned.



"Today we are witnessing the fruits of the great efforts made by the heads of the sub committees, their working teams, liaison officers and the General Secretariat team since the beginning of the 8th session of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council, as this session is responsible for many files of joint cooperation between us that we seek to accomplish and continue the work process with strength and determination to achieve the desired results," the Qatari prime minister said while stressing Qatar's keenness to continue joint efforts in a way that meets the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries and their peoples.



The General Secretariat team of the Council reviewed the preparatory work of the Council's subcommittees and their working teams during the past period. Prince Faisal and Sheikh Mohammed signed the minutes of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Council.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Director General of the General Administration of Secretariats of Councils and Committees at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eng. Fahad Al-Harthy.

