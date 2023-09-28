Estimates of the Labor Force Survey issued in the Labor Market Statistics report by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed a 4.9% decrease in the overall unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia (for Saudis and non-Saudis) in Q2/2023 over Q1/2023.

The report showed an 8.3% decrease in the unemployment rate for Saudis in Q2/2023 compared to 8.5% in Q1/2023; unemployment rate among Saudi women decreased to 15.7% compared to 16.1% in Q1/2023, while it remains unchanged at 4.6% among Saudi men.

According to the report, the overall labor force participation rate in Saudi Arabia (for Saudis and non-Saudis) decreased to 60.8% in Q2/2023 over Q1/2023.

The report showed a 51.7% decrease in the Saudi labor force participation rate in Q2/2023 over Q1/2023; participation rate among Saudi women decreased to 35.3% compared to last quarter, and participation rate among Saudi men decreased to 67.5% compared to 68.3% in Q1/2023.