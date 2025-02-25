RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received met with New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters in Riyadh on Monday.



The ministers reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen and enhance cooperation in line with the aspirations of both nations. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to New Zealand Muhanna Aba Al-Khail.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).